By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ios 26 Adds Autofill For Verification Codes From Gmail And Whatsapp

With iOS 26 in beta, code autofill across third-party apps has arrived, and it’s already winning praise. What was once a complicated manual task is now a seamless experience, with no copy and paste required.



iOS 26 Autofill Come to Gmail and WhatsApp

In the beta released June 17, testers noticed a new code autofill prompt when entering one-time verification codes received in Gmail or WhatsApp.

Prior to this, iOS offered code autofill only via Apple’s Messages and Mail. Now any app that delivers a code can work, making the login flow faster and smoother.

Autofill: A Massive Upgrade for iPhones

Security experts have long argued that convenience drives adoption of two-factor authentication. With code autofill, users rarely navigate away, reducing the risk of expired codes. This change responds to both developer requests and regulatory pressure for greater cross-platform compatibility. The rollout also ensures built-in privacy, since all detection happens locally on the device.



How to Use and Control Code iOS 26 Autofill

How it works: When Gmail, WhatsApp, Chrome or another supported app delivers a six-digit code, iOS presents it above the QuickType bar. Tap it to autofill instantly.

Privacy controls: In Settings → Passwords → Password Options → Verification Codes, users can toggle code autofill, enable “delete after use,” or choose which apps can supply codes.

Next Phase: iOS 26 Autofill Rollout Coming This Fall

By extending code autofill to non-Apple apps on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even third-party browsers in macOS Tahoe, Apple aims for seamless verification across platforms. Expect this feature in a public beta by July and full launch with iOS 26 this September.

gmail, iOS 26, WhatsApp
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Islamabad Police Launches Taxi Verification App

Islamabad Police Launches Hi Tech Taxi Verification App (Here’s how it works)

Warner Bros Wants To Refocus On Harry Potter Game Of Thrones And Dc Titles

Warner Bros. Reboots Strategy Around Its Biggest Blockbusters ( Game of Thrones Game?)

Hacked By Ads Wordpress Sites Spreading Malware To Millions

Hacked by Ads? WordPress Sites Spreading Malware to Millions!

Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase Of Clinics On Wheels

Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase of Clinics-on-Wheels

Crypto Wallets At Risk Following 16 Billion Passwords Leak Online

Crypto Wallets At Risk Following 16 Billion Passwords Leak Online

Govt Weighs Rs 30b Tax Or Cuts To Meet Imf Budget Terms

Govt Weighs Rs. 30B Tax or Cuts to Meet IMF Budget Terms

Capcom To Reveal Resident Evil Requiem At June 26 Showcase

Capcom to Reveal ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ at June 26 Showcase

Googles Gemini Space May Redefine The Pixel Lock Screen

Google’s ‘Gemini Space’ May Redefine the Pixel Lock Screen

Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login For Ios And Android

Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login for iOS and Android

Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes Iphones Running Ios 26 Beta

Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes iPhones Running iOS 26 Beta

Youtube To Introduce Veo 3 Ai Video Tool For Shorts

YouTube to Introduce Veo 3 AI Video Tool for Shorts

Nsaves Impact On Global Users Financial Tools For Stability Growth And Control

nsave’s Impact on Global Users: Financial Tools for Stability, Growth, and Control

Iran Accuses Whatsapp Instagram Of Sharing Private Data With Israel

Iran Accuses WhatsApp, Instagram Of Sharing Private Data With Israel