iPhone 11 works perfectly after spending three weeks at the bottom of a frozen lake

Most gadgets cant survive 30 days stuck at the bottom of an icy lake. But an iPhone 11 Pro has defied the odds. When a Canadian, Angie Carriere, recently decided to celebrate her 50th birthday ice fishing in Waskesiu Lake, she ended up dropping her iPhone 11 Pro in the lake, reports CTV News. However, in an extraordinary turn of events, the phone powered up soon after its retrieval from the lake.

“I didn’t put my phone in rice; I knew it didn’t work. The next morning for whatever reason, a little while later, I was walking by and I saw the Apple symbol which was shocking at first, and then when I did the swipe up it went to the screen saver, and I thought, ‘what on Earth?’”, Carriere told CTV news.

The user says that apart from a neglectable issue, the phone is fine. “There was some minor condensation on the camera, which has since gone away. Everything seemed to be intact. “There’s nothing about the phone that doesn’t work,” Carriere said, adding, “It’s amazing.”

Apple says the iPhone 11 Pro, which came out in 2019, has a rating of IP68, meaning it can handle a maximum depth of 4 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Clearly, it’s not expected to survive 30 days at the bottom of a cold lake, but this latest happening proves that it can.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 in 2019, and while Apple’s flagship lineup consists of the newer iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 mini, and 12 Pro Max models, the iPhone 11 has remained the lower-cost option.

Read More: 3 Reasons Why You Should Absolutely Buy iPhone 11