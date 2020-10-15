iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 – Which One Should You Buy?

The iPhone 12 was just released a few days ago with a plethora of new features. We were blown away by the camera quality and processing of the iPhone but some things trouble us as well. This is the flagship of Apple going head to head with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 which was released way back in March 2020. You can find a detailed analysis of both the iPhone 12 and the Galaxy S20.

Today we are going to put them head to head and see where each one comes out on top. Both the phones have some impressive specifications but in the end, you can only buy one right? For simplicity, we will be putting the base models of both the phones i.e. iPhone 12 and the Galaxy S20 5G in comparison. So here is our comparison of this years’ top phones:

1. Display:

The display of both phones is quite impressive. iPhone 12 has a super XDR Retina display which is a custom OLED display built by Apple with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Since the refresh rate is a major factor in the overall display, we’d say that the S20 takes the lead here since both the display sizes are almost the same at 6.1 and 6.2 inches. The iPhone has larger bezels as well with only a 86% screen to body ratio as compared to the Galaxy S20’s 89.5%.

Winner: Galaxy S20

2. Screen Resolution:

The iPhone 12 has a resolution of 2532 by 1170 pixels with a 460 PPI. The Galaxy S20 has a resolution of 3200 by 1440 pixels with a 563 PPI. In terms of sheer pixels, we’d say the Galaxy S20 once again has the edge.

Winner: Galaxy S20

3. Chipset:

The iPhone 12 boasts a new A14 Bionic chip which can only be classified as extreme engineering. According to several reports, even the A13 chip had beaten the Snapdragon 865 which the Galaxy S20 possesses. With 11.8 billion transistors, the newest A14 Bionic chip is 50% faster than the A13 Bionic chip. That makes the iPhone 12 a clear winner here.

Winner: iPhone 12

4. Camera:

The iPhone 12 comes with two 12 MP cameras, with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens and an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. The S20 comes with a triple camera setup with almost the same two lenses as the iPhone 12 and an additional 64 MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S20 can record up to 8k at 24 fps and 4k at 60 fps whereas the iPhone 12 is limited to 4k. Although the Galaxy S20 does have 720p 960fps recording as well. Both have HDR 10.

There’s no clear winner here yet as we have not seen the iPhone 12 in action especially in night mode so we’ll have to wait and see.

Winner: None

5. Battery:

The S20 has a 4000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging whereas the iPhone 12 has a 2800 mAh battery with 20W fast charging. Since iPhones are known for their short battery life, we believe the S20 wins here.

Winner: Galaxy S20



6. Price:

The iPhone 12 is currently priced at $799 compared to $999 for the S20. We have to keep in mind that the iPhone comes without a charger and earphones costing you an additional $100 approximately. Still, Apple has an advantage over the Galaxy S20.

Winner: iPhone 12

The Galaxy S20 comes out on top in 3 categories out of the 6 we have compared. With the camera being a tie until we see the iPhone 12 in action, the iPhone 12 lags behind with 2 out of 6 wins. So for us, the Galaxy S20 is the winner although by a small margin. Most of the time you are gonna be using your display and the prettier that is, the more satisfied you are going to be with your phone every day. Plus the battery of the Galaxy S20 is going to last way longer without you needing to bring out the charger (that Apple won’t even give you). Unless the camera of the iPhone 12 produces some staggering results, the Galaxy S20 is gonna stay on top for us in terms of raw specifications comparison.

If you look like we missed anything in the comparison, feel free to tell us in the comments below!

Image Source: pcmag

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk