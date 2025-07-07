By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Iphone 17

Recent sources suggest that the upcoming iPhone 17 models will come with a redesigned Dynamic Island user interface. The source did not disclose details regarding the forthcoming modifications to the Dynamic Island. But the reference to a “new user interface” raises the possibility of introducing software-level changes.

The redesigned Dynamic Island may make its debut with iOS 26, which could limit it to the iPhone 17 series. There have been conflicting rumors regarding the Dynamic Island’s hardware modifications. According to earlier reports, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be smaller than on earlier models.

However, further details indicated that this hardware change might not occur until the release of the iPhone 18 Pro series. According to one report, all 17 models are expected to be affected if the cutout size is reduced this year.

This potential update would mark the first major change to Dynamic Island since its introduction on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022.

