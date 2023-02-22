iPhone Smugglers Gets Caught With Over 200 iPhones at the Islamabad Airport

Arriving on a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK 182 from Sharjah, the smugglers were caught red handed with over 200 iPhones and other accessories

Custom officers at the Islamabad International Airport have arrested two smugglers and confiscated over 200 iPhones and various other accessories. Arriving on a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK 182 from Sharjah, the smugglers were caught red handed with these items.

The smugglers were identified at the arrival hall, where custom officers were scanning the luggage of passengers. Luggage bags of both the smugglers, Muhammad Fayyaz Siddique and Imran Tahir were examined and found to be containing the items.

Belonging to Lahore and Mandi Bahawaldin, the smugglers Muhammad Fayyaz Siddique and Imran Tahir were carrying around phones worth at least over Rs 20 million.

Further investigations into the case suggests that officials from the ANF or Customs might have aided the smuggling operation by letting the two pass through the customs area.

A similar smuggling case was identified and caught by customs officials at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The smuggler named Muhammad Arshad Khan was carrying around Rs 22 Million worth of iPhones, including some of the most recent models such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, one iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pros.

Arriving in Karachi from the US via a USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602, Muhammad Arshad Khan had a total of 52 iPhones.

Evading taxes through smuggling, both smugglers at the Karachi and Islamabad airport would have saved millions in taxes, provided that they had smuggled the phones across.

