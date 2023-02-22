Pak-China Friendship Center to Host Artificial Intelligence Summit in Islamabad

First held in 2019, the Artificial Intelligence summit aims to showcase recent developments in the AI field, while also acknowledging the entrepreneurs behind them

Located in Islamabad, the Pak-China Friendship Center is hosting an Artificial Intelligence Summit on 25th February. Being organized by 10Pearls, the event is said to be completely free therefore interested parties can simply register themselves for the event by heading onto the conference’s website.

First held in 2019, the Artificial Intelligence summit aims to showcase recent developments in the AI field, while also acknowledging the entrepreneurs behind them. The summit also includes dialogues and panel discussions, where both national and international experts sit together and discuss leading technologies.

This year, Artificial Intelligence will include three panel discussions, the topics for which are as follows; AI Disruption in the Startup Ecosystem, Explainable AI & Healthcare 5.0, and GPT-3: Navigating the Crossroads of Technology and Humanity.

All three panel discussions will surely bring in some excellent insights and learning opportunities and help us understand AI a lot better.

Apart from some interesting panel discussions, the event will also include interactive presentations on different topics, which includes; Cybersecurity Gets Smart,” AI & National Governance,” Impact of AI in the Fintech Space,” and “Optimization of BizOps through AI.

Promoting entrepreneurs, the AI summit will also showcase the products and prototype demos of different startups from the AI industry.

“The summit provides a platform to share knowledge, power discourse on cognitive technologies, showcase AI-based innovations, and enable a network of like-minded peers and mentors,” said 10Pearls Senior director, people and programs, Syeda Sana Hussain.

