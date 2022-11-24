iPhones Worth Rs 10 Million Seized At Karachi Airport

Karachi: The Model Customs Collectorate of Jinnah International Airport Karachi has successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle iPhones Worth Rs 10 Million, reported Ary on Wednesday.

According to the customs spokesperson, two people were flying from Sharjah to Karachi trying to smuggle iPhones and electronic items.

Hence, the authorities deployed at the International Departure took action as were informed that there would be an attempt to smuggle iPhones and electronic items from Sharjah to Karachi.

Therefore, the staff got attentive and closely started screening closely. The team caught the traffickers as they look suspicious and caught those traffickers during the intensified screening process. They detained two passengers named Moiz Ali and Kashif Butt.

Once they caught the smugglers, they opened the shopping bag and found over 50 iPhones and other electronic devices worth Rs 10 Million.

Hence, the FIR registered against the unidentified suspects under the act of custom. So an investigation is going on regarding the smugglers from Sharjah. Because if you don’t possess a tax certificate while carrying items worth millions. It results in a category of illegal activities.

Similarly, in a bid carried out last month, Pakistan customs officials deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees.

We have only got the necessary information and informed media about the confiscations of the items. Whereas, the team has to share the investigation verdict.

