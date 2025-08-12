By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 34 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Is Fortnite Adding Proximity Chat To Battle Royale

Another round of leaks for Fortnite hints at some features fans have been asking for years. If these rumors are true, we might just get proximity chat for Battle Royale on Fortnite really soon.

Fresh leaks from data miners and gaming outlets like SiegeGG and esports.gg suggest Epic Games is gearing up to integrate this feature sometime at the end of this season.

What’s Going On with Fortnite Voice Chat

Proximity voice chat allows players to hear and talk to nearby teammates and opponents, a feature already live in Creative mode and UEFN since August 2024.

Recent leaks reveal Epic Games is adapting this functionality for Battle Royale, with reports indicating the separation of proximity voice chat code from Creative files to enable BR integration. Crucially, this feature will be optional and toggleable, letting players enable or disable it via in-game settings.

While Epic hasn’t confirmed a release date, the buzz suggests a rollout midway through Chapter 6 Season 4 (launched August 7, 2025) or with the start of Chapter 7 (December 2025). Note that these are speculations based on leaks, and not official announcements.

Will Proximity Chat Be A Hit?

Details on distance-based volume control and integration with Shock ‘N Awesome features (e.g., Power Rangers POIs) remain unclear. Players are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, with beta testing likely to shape the final roll-out. Stay tuned for updates as Epic refines this Fortnite Battle Royale audio upgrade.

This Fortnite proximity voice chat 2025 update could redefine player engagement, boosting content creation and teamwork. Yet, the establishment narrative of seamless innovation overlooks moderation hurdles.

Adding voice chat could boost player engagement and content creation, but only if implemented thoughtfully. While this feature will add immersion to the gameplay, previous examples of such integration see a barrage of toxicity from gamers, especially in the form of slurs, inappropriate phrases and minor bashing.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Elon Musk Accuses Apple Of Antitrust Violations
Elon Musk Accuses Apple of Antitrust Violations
Senate Committee Directs Nepra To Submit Five Year Balance Sheets Of Power Plants For Roi Review
Senate Committee Directs NEPRA to Submit Five-Year Balance Sheets of Power Plants for ROI Review
World Bank Flags Low Govt Funding For Punjab Water Project
World Bank Flags Low Govt Funding for Punjab Water Project
Now You Can Win Tecno Spark 40 Pro This Independence Day Through A Simple Contest
Now You Can Win TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ This Independence Day Through a Simple Contest
Govt Fixes Sugar Price In Islamabad As Shortage Worsens
FBR Sugar Investigation Leads to Suspension of Officials
Huawei Partners With Hec To Boosts Pakistans Digital Education Future
Huawei Partners With HEC to Boosts Pakistan’s Digital Education Future
Air India
Air India Plans to End Washington Service from September
Pia
PIA to Celebrate Independence Day by Offering Special Discount
Modern Railway Station
New Modern Railway Station Set to Open in Major City
Pseb
PSEB and MoITT Launch 6-Month Paid Internship Program
Caie Gives Out As And A Level Results Dates For Pakistani Students
CAIE Confirms AS and A, O Level Results Dates for Pakistani Students
Sbp
SBP to Stay Closed on August 14
Pakistans First Gulf Ferry All Set As Govt Brings In Top Maritime Consultant
Pakistan’s First Gulf Ferry All Set as Govt Brings in Top Maritime Consultant