Is Fortnite Adding Proximity Chat To Battle Royale

Another round of leaks for Fortnite hints at some features fans have been asking for years. If these rumors are true, we might just get proximity chat for Battle Royale on Fortnite really soon.

Fresh leaks from data miners and gaming outlets like SiegeGG and esports.gg suggest Epic Games is gearing up to integrate this feature sometime at the end of this season.

What’s Going On with Fortnite Voice Chat

Proximity voice chat allows players to hear and talk to nearby teammates and opponents, a feature already live in Creative mode and UEFN since August 2024.

Recent leaks reveal Epic Games is adapting this functionality for Battle Royale, with reports indicating the separation of proximity voice chat code from Creative files to enable BR integration. Crucially, this feature will be optional and toggleable, letting players enable or disable it via in-game settings.

While Epic hasn’t confirmed a release date, the buzz suggests a rollout midway through Chapter 6 Season 4 (launched August 7, 2025) or with the start of Chapter 7 (December 2025). Note that these are speculations based on leaks, and not official announcements.

Will Proximity Chat Be A Hit?

Details on distance-based volume control and integration with Shock ‘N Awesome features (e.g., Power Rangers POIs) remain unclear. Players are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, with beta testing likely to shape the final roll-out. Stay tuned for updates as Epic refines this Fortnite Battle Royale audio upgrade.

This Fortnite proximity voice chat 2025 update could redefine player engagement, boosting content creation and teamwork. Yet, the establishment narrative of seamless innovation overlooks moderation hurdles.

Adding voice chat could boost player engagement and content creation, but only if implemented thoughtfully. While this feature will add immersion to the gameplay, previous examples of such integration see a barrage of toxicity from gamers, especially in the form of slurs, inappropriate phrases and minor bashing.