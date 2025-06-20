By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Police Launches Taxi Verification App

Islamabad Police has rolled out a digital tool designed to help citizens verify taxis before beginning their rides.



The newly introduced “Online Taxi Verification App” lets users confirm whether a taxi is officially registered with Islamabad Police. This initiative aims to minimize risks linked to unauthorized or unregistered vehicles that could pose a threat to passenger security.

How does it work?

To access the service, individuals must visit the official website of Islamabad Police and install the Islamabad Police app. Once downloaded, the app allows users to scan the QR code displayed on the taxi. This quick scan will instantly verify if the vehicle is recognized and registered in the police database.

With the rise of online bookings and ride-hailing services, such a system adds a much-needed security layer. It not only holds taxi drivers accountable but also provides peace of mind to passengers before their journey even begins.



By encouraging passengers to verify taxis before boarding, Islamabad Police is setting a new standard for commuter safety in Pakistan’s capital.

Islamabad Police, QR Code, ride-hailing apps
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

