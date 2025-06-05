By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Rolls Out Emission Testing For Vehicles After Lahore

To curb worsening air pollution, Islamabad has officially joined the vehicle emission control initiative launched by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) in collaboration with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP). The citywide campaign is set to run throughout the year, targeting vehicles that fail to meet environmental standards.



Campaign Kicks Off at Strategic Locations

The emission testing drive began on Wednesday, with checks conducted at three major sites in the I-9 Industrial Area:

  • I-9 Traffic Police Check Post
  • Tayyaba Steel Mills
  • 7-Up Chowk

A total of 50 vehicles were inspected on the first day. The breakdown of results underlined a serious issue with vehicular pollution:

  • 11 vehicles were fined for emitting smoke levels exceeding 70%.
  • 3 vehicles were impounded due to dangerous emissions above 80%.
  • 20 vehicles were issued warnings for smoke emissions between 40% and 50%.
  • Only 16 vehicles complied with the acceptable range of 10% to 40%.

A spokesperson from Pak-EPA emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating:



“This initiative is crucial for safeguarding public health and the environment. We urge vehicle owners to maintain their vehicles properly to avoid penalties.”

Officials confirmed that emission inspections will continue at multiple locations across Islamabad in the coming months. This ongoing effort aims to significantly reduce harmful emissions and contribute to cleaner air for the residents of the capital city.

