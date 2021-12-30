IT Minister announces plan to double number of software tech parks within a year

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, during the inauguration of the Amazon Software Technology Park in Rawalpindi, announced that efforts were being made to double the number of software technology parks in the country to 40 by next year.

While addressing the inauguration, the minister highlighted that the expansion of software technology parks would focus on second-tier cities and towns.

“Currently there are 22 software technology parks operating in the country and by December 2022, this number will increase to 40,” he said. “The expansion is mainly in second tier cities and towns.”

Haque stressed that in order to enable the development of the tech industry across the nation, attention is being given to secondary cities.

The minister further noted that one of the most important benefits of this policy of expansion was that it would allow a larger number of women to work as freelancers, thereby focusing on women empowerment.

He explained that more than 110 million citizens had access to broadband facilities and that there are over 500,000 IT professionals in Pakistan. Each year, 25,000 IT graduates are entering the market, including a significant number of young people and women.

Haque said that the Ministry of IT & Technology (MoITT) through the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) continues to support all credible initiatives of the private sector to strengthen the local IT industry and attract foreign investment.

The Software Technology Park is a joint venture between PSEB and Amazon Mall, covering an area of 44,000 square feet and providing state-of-the-art facilities required by the tech industry under one roof including backup power supply.

The Central Climate Control and high-speed internet have been provided at subsidised rates and the IT professionals or companies can rent space at Rs90 square feet.

The event was also addressed by PSEB MD Usman Nasir and Amazon Technology Park Chairman Shafiq Akbar.