Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima has called on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to urgently convene the Auction Advisory Committee, paving the way for Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G spectrum auction. With the federal budget process now complete, she stressed there is no justification for further delays.

Speaking to journalists, Shaza Fatima revealed that the Ministry of IT has formally requested the meeting to accelerate progress on the 5G spectrum auction. “The Finance Minister himself is keenly interested in seeing the 5G auction move ahead,” she noted, expressing optimism that the Advisory Committee session would be held soon.

She also shared that an international consultancy firm has finalized a comprehensive, world-class report on Pakistan’s 5G rollout strategy. This crucial document is now ready for the Advisory Committee’s detailed review before any final decisions on auction modalities are made.

Awaiting the CCP decision on the Telecom Merger

In addition, Shaza Fatima pointed out that the Advisory Committee has referred the proposed merger of two telecom operators to the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). As an independent regulatory body, the CCP’s verdict on this merger is still awaited. The IT Minister underscored that the Committee cannot proceed without the CCP’s determination, which is a vital step in safeguarding market competition and ensuring a fair playing field ahead of the auction.

She acknowledged that certain judicial proceedings have also contributed to the delay in convening the Advisory Committee meeting. However, she emphasized that the entire 5G auction process hinges on this critical gathering, where all technical reports, legal factors, and market dynamics will be thoroughly examined.

Shaza Fatima concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to moving forward with the 5G spectrum auction at the earliest opportunity. “We have cleared the budgetary phase, and all stakeholders are eager to see this auction unlock a new era of digital connectivity for Pakistan,” she said.