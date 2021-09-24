IT Ministry set to extend Google’s CS First Program to entire Pakistan

In recent news, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom in collaboration with Tech Valley, Telecom Foundation, and the Virtual University to extend the CS First Program to entire Pakistan due to its profound success.

The purpose of this program is to help underprivileged children learn to code and make the internet much safer to use. This is due to the fact that children today are exposed to a lot of digital content and there are even certain limitations to such content which implemented could help children benefit in a positive way.

In regards to the program. Federal Minister for IT&T Syed Amin Ul Haque mentioned the following:

“I believe this program has the potential to lay a good foundation for ICT Development in the country, as in 10-15 years time, we will have young coders and programmers who will, by the Grace of Almighty Allah, be making good strides in the coding community and creating amazing applications and software.”

Moreover, the minister mentioned that they are further working on the development of the youth in a positive way as they are the future of Pakistan highlighting the fact that 316 students and over 69 teachers have been trained in the first two phases of the program.

CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq stated:

“We aim to create Google CS First coding clubs for kids in different schools of Pakistan where they can learn grass-root coding and receive mentorship from experienced trainers.”

In addition, Tech Valley Pakistan is also aiming to organize a hackathon for children between the age of 9-14 where students will be able to create story-based interactive games from scratch.

All in all, through these programs the future of the youth in regards to the tech ecosystem looks bright.