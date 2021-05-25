IT Ministry to establish two software technology parks in Faisalabad & Rawalpindi

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for setting up software technology parks in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi to enhance the growth of the IT industry.

The software technology park in Faisalabad would cover 19,500 sq ft and is all set to be the first-ever software technology in the city.

In Rawalpindi, the software technology park is planned to be set up at the Amazon Outlet Mall and hold a space of 44,000 sq ft. It would address the demand of the technology sector for additional software technology parks in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The IT Secretary, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, said that the IT industry receives top priority from the incumbent government. The industry is being facilitated with strong government support and incentives.

The project is one of the many initiated to establish software technology parks throughout the country to develop the IT sector. Some 40 software technology parks are currently in the works under public-private partnerships, including 11 in KPK, a Technology Park in Karachi, and a state-of-the-art Software Technology Park in Gilgit.

Source: Business Recorder

