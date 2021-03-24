IT sector on its way to become the largest foreign exchange earner, head of PSEB confident

The managing director of PSEB (Pakistan Software Export Board), Osman Nasir, has expressed confidence that the IT sector could possibly become the largest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan. His views were included as part of the IT Ministry’s announcement for Digital Pakistan Policy Roundtables 2021. “The IT sector has achieved consistent, consecutive year-on-year growth that can be the envy of any industry anywhere globally and is a superstar on its way to possibly becoming the largest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan.”, he said.

Digital Pakistan Policy Roundtables 2021 Under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Digital Pakistan vision, Ministry of IT and Telecom is striving to bring an Inclusive #DigitalPakistanPolicy2021. #DigitalPakistan #DigitalPakistan2021 #DigitalPolicy21 #ICT #MOITT pic.twitter.com/ytz4VN5Wef — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) March 23, 2021

The statement further said that the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector is a top priority for the government, which is why all the possible efforts are being undertaken to sustain and further its growth, including the Digital Pakistan Policy. “Digital Pakistan Policy 2021 roundtable will help us in aligning our efforts towards a prosperous Pakistan.”.

