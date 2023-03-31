Italy Bans ChatGPT Over Security Concerns

According to Italian authorities, there are a number of different privacy and security concerns relating to the AI Chatbot

Italy has become the first western country to implement a nation-wide ban on OpenAI’s famous ‘ChatGPT’. Italian authorities claim that there are a number of different privacy and security concerns relating to the AI Chatbot.

The authorities in their statements said that they will ban and investigate ChatGPT, with an “immediate effect”.

With an impressive monthly visitor count of over 100 million, ChatGPT has gone on to become one of the most visited websites. The impressive chatbot has not just allowed people to get things done in a matter of seconds, but have also sparked an AI race for the whole tech industry, pushing both small and large tech firms in a sudden competition.

OpenAI, just months after launching the chatbot, got into a $10 billion deal with tech giant Microsoft, a historical deal, which is allowing both the companies to scale exponentially.

Italian watch dogs first started to have concerns with the chatbot on 20th March, when a large amount of its conversations and payment information was leaked online.

Following the leak, Italian GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) said that OpenAI has no legal basis for “the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of ‘training’ the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform”.

Adding to its list of concerns, the GDPR said that ChatGPT had no mechanism to verify the age of its users, therefore the chatbot can give out answers unsuitable for minors, thus exposing them to information that is unsuitable for their age.

Governing the ways in which companies can use, process and store personal data, GDPR will now investigate whether ChatGPT complies with other GDPR rules or not.

The GDPR has also issued a notice saying that OpenAI has only 20 days to address and bring up solutions to the problems, or else the company would be liable to a fine of €20 million or over 4% of its total revenue.

