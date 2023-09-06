ITCN Asia 2023:Digital Domination, Opportunities, And Challenges

ITCN Asia, the most prominent IT and Telecom show in Pakistan, offers Pakistan’s tech industry a chance to unite and showcase its technology developments. The three-day event emphasizes networking and knowledge sharing through conferences. In this, IT shows the most potent brands will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, giving a broad spectrum to the user community to get exposure to a wide range of technology and solutions under one roof. The show helps and provides opportunities for business-to-business alliances, benefiting their mutual strengths. The 3-day show provides a comprehensive platform to showcase solutions for all critical verticals of the economy. The show welcomes all sectors and is not restricted only to Government, Cloud, Data Centers, Cybersecurity, ERP, Education, Banking and finance, Health and pharma, e-commerce, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics. ITCN took place in Expo center Karachi from August 31 to September 02.

On Day 2 of the ITCN Asia 2023 conference, I witnessed a captivating event titled “Digital Domination: Opportunities and Challenges which offered insightful information about the developments of technology and education. The event was conducted in collaboration between the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), an Academic Partner for ITCN Asia 2023, and Viper Technology, making it a significant highlight of the conference. Mr. Talib Karim, President of IoBM, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event started with a welcoming note and opening remarks from the first keynote speaker, Dr.Imran Batada, CTO and Director of CIT at IoBM. Dr. Batada highlighted the future of technology and higher education and the entrepreneurial vision of today’s youth. He emphasized the importance of academia in fostering this vision and encouraged businesses to adopt a startup culture.

Later, the show was continued by the second keynote speaker, Mr Faisal Shaikh, co-founder of Viper Technology and CEO of VIION Technology, and he highlighted the difficulties and challenges Pakistan faces in embracing new technology. He gave a detailed review of the nation’s technological landscape while emphasizing the need for greater acceptance of innovation. Following the enlightening keynotes, a panel discussion featured prominent figures from different fields, including Mr. Sohaib Hassan, an award-winning marketer and media strategist. Mr. Khushnood Aftab, CEO of Viper Technology, Mr. Shaukat Ali Khan, Global CIO at AKUH, and Mr. Abrar Ahmed Khan, CMO of Beaconhouse Group, shared their valuable perspective on brand investment, AI developments, and education sector capacity building.

Dr. Imran Batada, who declared the ceremony with his keynote, expertly moderated the panel discussion. While addressing the audience, Mr. Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), highlighted the state of Pakistan’s IT industry and its future opportunities and challenges. His knowledge and insight highlighted technology’s critical role in determining the country’s digital destiny and the required regulations and processes that Pakistan’s IT stakeholders must establish. The event was beautiful, with new ideas and notes. Later, Mr.Talib Karim, the chief guest, stressed the value of concentrating on exports and remittances. He highlighted the issue and urged the audience to prioritize efforts in the IT sector. Furthermore, he stressed the need to increase software exports and enable the next generation to have the tools they need to bring advancements in the sector.

Moreover, Mr. Karim also disclosed IoBM’s plans to establish an IT park on campus that would support startups and advance teaching and training initiatives for students through ITCN Asia 2023, five startups that were nurtured through the Shahjehan S. Karim Incubation Centre at IoBM prominently displayed their goods.

The “Digital Domination: Opportunities And Challenges” event at ITCH Asia 2023 was a dynamic platform for thought leaders to bring innovations, exchange ideas, address critical issues, and explore the potential of technology and education in Pakistan.

