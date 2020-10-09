Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani TikToker to hit 10 million followers

TikTok might just have been banned in Pakistan , but its legacy of content creators and viewers will live on for quite a while. The platform gained popularity rapidly in the country, and allowed individuals to showcase their talents and rack up a massive base of followers from around the world. One such individual is Jannat Mirza, who has now made history by becoming the first TikTok content creator from Pakistan to reach 10 million followers.

Best known for her Bollywood lip syncs, slow motion transformations, and a whole host of parodies and comedic content, Jannat’s rise to fame was rapid. Her influence simply grew as a result of her knack for producing entertaining content for her audience, and it wasn’t long before industry professionals were reaching out to her with modelling and acting contracts.

Currently a student in Japan, the young TikToker took to Instagram to celebrate this milestone with her legion of fans and followers, expressing her utter disbelief and gratitude at having made it so far on this platform.

“Am I dreaming? 10 million followers. Never imagined my passion would bring me here. Alhamdulillah, when you’re not envious of others, you eventually get the fruit of it,” she posted.

“Thank you so much everyone, if I’m here today it is only because of you, I love you all. Nothing without you, thanks a lot for supporting me.“

