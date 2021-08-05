Japan Government Set To Offer 70 Training Program To Enhance Pakistan’s Development

In recent news, the Japanese government has recently that Japan will be offering about 70 training programs in order to accelerate Pakistan’s development in different sectors of the industry. This includes fields such as education, healthcare, information technology, energy, transportation, and more.

According to the Japanese government, about 120 Pakistanis will receive this training in all respective domains. The Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori, stated that Pakistanis should take the maximum advantage of this program to ensure further acceleration for their country’s development. He further stated that this would strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.

In regards to these programs, they go all the way back to 1957 and since then these training have empowered over 6000+ Pakistanis in different sectors of the industry.

However, due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with several ministries and universities, is ensuring that these opportunities continue through online platforms.