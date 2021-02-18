Jazz reports Q4 2020 results, staggering 61% increase in 4G subscriber base

Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Jazz has further strengthened its market leadership and continues to drive the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. In the 4th quarter of 2020, Jazz’s overall subscriber base grew by 9.8% year-over-year (YoY) reaching 66.4 million, 4G customer base grew by 61% reaching 25 million, whereas the overall data users grew by 13.4% YoY reaching 44 million.

During Q4 2020, Jazz invested PKR 12.3 billion, 4G network investment being the principal focus; enabling the company to take its 4G population coverage to 59%, with the data usage being 4.3 GB per user, a YoY increase of 68.9%. Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, has crossed 7.8 million monthly active users, cementing its position as the largest telecom app in Pakistan.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “Our performance this quarter is reflective of the trust our customers have in us. Growth in 4G users and rising data demands show that Pakistan is digital-ready; however, we need to do more in connecting the underserved to fast, reliable 4G and equip them with the digital tools necessary for a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem.”

During the reporting period, the number of monthly active JazzCash mobile wallets increased to 12.2 million, a YoY increase of 67%. Overall, JazzCash processed transactions amounting to PKR 2.27 trillion over the past 12 months. Jazz’s content services also enjoyed further growth, with Jazz TV’s monthly active user base rising to 1.2 million.