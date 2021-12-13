Karachi IT Park to feature 210 companies and over 8000 employees

The Information Technology (IT) Park, which is being developed in Karachi with a price tag of Rs31 billion, is set to host around 210 companies operating with a tremendous number of 8,400 employees.

According to a senior official at the Ministry of Information Technology, this facility is part of the larger governmental attempt to develop purpose-built IT zones and parks in major areas of the country.

“This facility is the part of government strategy to develop IT zones and software parks besides setting up purpose-built software technology parks in major cities of the country,” the official said.

The project, slated to attract hordes of international businesses and global IT firms as investors, will feature a multi-storey office building with eight floors above the building and three basement floors.

The park sprawls an area of 106,449 square meters and will provide a platform for industry and academia to establish connections. It will have offices, daycare centres, amenities, security features, parking, etc.

In terms of how the Park will impact the country’s economy, the project will enhance the formation of IT clusters, boost export revenues, and showcase the best of innovation in the IT field in Pakistan.

“There will be post-project operational support for the IT park management two years after its completion,” he added.

He said that a special technological zone was recently set up in Islamabad to promote Pakistan’s IT sector.

The official stated the government’s intention to establish software technology parks in small and big cities of Pakistan, including Quetta, Gwadar, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Sukkur, and Hyderabad.