By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 4 mins ago

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned several intermediate students as part of its probe into alleged result tampering at the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

According to sources, the notices were delivered via students’ respective colleges, directing them to appear at the ACE West office. However, controversy erupted when some students  including female candidates were instructed to appear around 12:30 a.m. Parents strongly objected, with one distressed father asking, “How can we allow our daughters to visit the Anti-Corruption office at midnight?”

The inquiry has been ongoing for nearly a year and a half, focusing on alleged manipulation in the 2022 intermediate examination results. Despite its length, investigators have so far failed to establish conclusive evidence against senior BIEK officials. Earlier, cases were filed against two former chairmen and two examination controllers, but charges could not be substantiated. For the first time, students themselves are being questioned many of whom have already cleared entrance tests such as MDCAT and NED and are now pursuing higher education.

Earlier Efforts for Transparency

In January 2025, interim BIEK chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah announced the formation of a special inquiry committee after consultations with the Universities and Boards Department. The committee was tasked with reviewing disputed results, addressing complaints, and ensuring fairness within a month.

At that time, Shah stressed that “students are the future” and vowed to protect their rights. He urged both parents and students to voice their concerns, assuring that grievances would be handled impartially.

Parents and education stakeholders have expressed frustration over the prolonged inquiry and the sudden involvement of students. Many are demanding a clearer, student-friendly approach that prioritizes academic futures rather than instilling fear.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

