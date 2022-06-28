Kazakhstan envoy calls on science & tech minister to discuss bilateral cooperation

Yerzan Kistanfin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, met with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology (MoST) Agha Hassan Baloch at the latter’s office on Monday.

As per details in a press release according to the Daily Times, the minister welcomed the ambassador and said that Pakistan appreciates the relationship with Kazakhstan and wants to further expand bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He highlighted the tremendous opportunities for cooperation that exist between the two countries which need to be explored for the immense benefit of both sides. He expressed the desire for a broad-based and deeper relationship with the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that Pakistan is very fertile and full of potential that must be explored. He brought up Gwadar as well, noting that the port offers enormous avenues for Kazakhstan for promoting trade with the Middle East and other countries of the world. He said that soon Gwadar will be a trade hub and, through the development of its port, landlocked republics will be able to trade with the rest of the world thereby boosting their socio-economic status.

Both the dignitaries discussed the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing a joint research council for cooperation in the field of science and technology that is likely to be inked in the next couple of months.

An MoU with Al-Frabi Kazakh National University Kazakhstan and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is apparently on the horizon. Agha Hassan Baloch said that an implementation plan should follow the MoU in the future so that both entities work on strategies these strategies.

On the other hand, Yerzan Kistafin mentioned the Trade Summit in Expo Centre, Kazakhstan this year where Pakistani companies showcased their products to the Kazakhstan business community. He underlined the need for enhanced bilateral ties with Pakistan in the field of science and various economic sectors.

MoST Pakistan noted that collaboration in scientific research can be a cornerstone in increasing the capability of the countries. He praised the Prime Minister’s commitment to all the possible measures in this regard.