News, Technology

Latest Windows 10 Update Is Causing Issues

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 42 sec read>

Recently Microsoft had released a Windows update which was supposed to fix the problems caused by the previous update version in regards to the broken connections with printers. Instead, the update has created more problems as the update can not be even installed on systems for some users.

This issue has been mostly observed on the Surface devices such as the Surface Studio 2 and Surface Pro 7 as the updates reach 70 or 100 percent and then fail. This even extends to gaming as the new update has caused issues such as graphical stuttering, significant drops in frame rates, and even completely crashing. It was also causing blue screens for several.

Moreover, previous bugs which had been eliminated have returned to cause trouble such as the ‘Temporary User’ bug which would cause files and settings to vanish and even force users to switch to guest profiles to recover them. Though, it is to be noted that this bug has returned to a limited number of systems.

So far it seems that Microsoft will be taking action soon to oversee these issues, however, it is recommended that users should avoid the latest patch update especially if the system is a Surface flagship device.

Microsoft Windows 10 Windows Update
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Starlink Internet Should Be ‘Fully Mobile’ By The End Of 2021, Says Elon Musk

in News, Technology
Apr 19, 2021  ·   43 sec read

#CivilWarinPakistan trend shows Fake News part of Indian 5th Gen Warfare needs stronger deterrence

in Social Media, Technology
Apr 19, 2021  ·   2 min read

Driverless Tesla crashes into tree and bursts into flames, killing two

in News
Apr 19, 2021  ·   55 sec read
Up Next: Charles Geschke, co-founder of Adobe and co-inventor of PDF, dies at 81