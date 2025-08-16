By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Leaks Suggest Fortnite Is Making A Special Halloween Collaboration

Zoinks! If you have not figured out yet, we can break it for you. Insider leaks have cracked open the lid on Fortnitemares 2025, Epic’s famed Halloween crossover season.

If these leaks are to be believed, then we will get none other than Scooby-Doo and Mystery Machine gang for October this year. Let’s break it down.

Fortnite Crossovers: Skins and All

The crossover is expected to bring a Shaggy outfit with multiple styles, a Mystery Machine vehicle skin rumored to appear in the Item Shop, and potential Rocket League crossover compatibility.

While the initial release may focus mainly on Shaggy and the van, Epic’s track record of staggered content drops hints that the full Mystery Gang might eventually make an appearance.

Trusted leakers like SamLeakss and reports on siege.gg confirm that the Scooby-Doo content will arrive in mid-October. That will be perfect just as Halloween hype reaches its peak. The choice makes sense, as Fortnite thrives on nostalgia-powered crossovers, previously teaming up with pop culture icons.

In the past, we have had collabs like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, Family Guy, and horror legends such as Jason Voorhees. Scooby-Doo slots perfectly into this formula, blending family-friendly spookiness with decades of cultural impact.

Themed quests, mystery-solving challenges, and a Halloween makeover of the island are all on the table. Driving into battle with the Mystery Machine could become one of the most iconic Fortnite moments to date.

Fortnitemares: the Main Halloween Event

Fortnitemares is Epic’s annual Halloween event that transforms Fortnite into a darker, spookier battlefield. Previous editions have introduced collaborations with Marvel zombies, Stranger Things, and even horror-inspired bosses. The event typically floods the island with limited-time modes, eerie decorations, exclusive quests, and rare cosmetics that return only once a year.

With Scooby-Doo now joining this lineup, Fortnitemares 2025 is shaping up to be one of the boldest and most nostalgic Halloween celebrations Fortnite has ever hosted.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

