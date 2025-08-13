The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging the recent increase in private school fees. According to 24NewsHD TV, the court instructed the District Registration Authority to decide the matter within 21 days.

Justice Khalid Ishaq heard the case filed by Muhammad Ayub and others. The petitioners argued that private schools raise tuition fees every year without a valid justification.

He further stated that, under the law, school administrations are permitted to increase fees by only five percent each year. However, he noted that, in recent cases, fees had been raised by as much as 42 percent.

The judge then inquired which department is responsible for regulating school fees. The lawyer responded that the District Registration Authority handles complaints related to fee matters and informed the court that the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore serves as its head.