By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Linkedin Adopts New Measures To Curb Fake Engagement

LinkedIn is famous for being the official corporate social media. And if you have so many people trying to show the authentic side of their working routines, you cannot allow fake engagement.

Seems like the LinkedIn running folks have heard the prayers of all the LinkedIn influencers. Hidden in an official document, LinkedIn is now going to reduce the visibility of comments posted via automation tools or made in quick succession.

Why LinkedIn Is Cracking Down Now

As LinkedIn experiences record user engagement, concerns over fabricated interactions i.e., generated through comment “pods” or AI tools have intensified. To address this, LinkedIn added a line to its comment guidelines emphasizing that comments produced at scale or via automation may see limited visibility.

What This Means for Users, Marketers, and Bots

Human users win as authenticity now matters more than ever, with quality and thoughtful comments likely to carry more weight as LinkedIn deprioritizes automated noise. Marketers must adapt because relying on AI-generated replies or scheduled bulk commenting could now hurt visibility, making the shift toward meaningful engagement a necessity.

Bots and engagement pods are also losing ground as LinkedIn’s latest move signals that algorithmic detection is actively punishing mass comments shared mechanically.

While enforcement remains a challenge, the rule positions corporate social giant to take more stringent actions if needed, even hinting at future legal enforcement like in past data scraping cases.

What’s Next for Engagement on LinkedIn

As machine learning evolves, detect tools will likely get sharper, targeting behavioral patterns associated with automation. Users and brands may need to rely more on creativity, value, and genuine discourse if they expect to sustain reach.

Think of it as a call to dial up authenticity. On LinkedIn, real voices may soon rise above fake noise. And that could reshape the content game entirely.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

