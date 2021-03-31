Responding to a “pronounced increase” in the use of its platform by creators, LinkedIn has introduced several new tools and features on Tuesday to enable creators to publish effective content, spark discussion and build up engaged followings.

The professional network cited massive growth in conversations among its 740 million-plus members and shared its plan on shifting away from solely focusing on jobs and networking, saying that conversations on the platform were up nearly 50% in 2020 compared with 2019.

LinkedIn group product manager for creator strategy Keren Baruch told Adweek, “LinkedIn has had user-generated content since 2012. As the professional world has changed, we’re seeing more people creating engaging content, and engagement with that content is growing rapidly. Given how important this is, we are doubling down on making sure that creators have what they need to build a following and be successful on LinkedIn.”

The centerpiece of Tuesday’s rollouts is Creator Mode. Members who see themselves as creators who share unique insights and publish content on LinkedIn and seek follower growth will be able to activate Creator Mode via their profile dashboard.

Once this is done, a “Follow” button can be added to their profile, along with hashtags indicating areas of expertise, such as #design and #mentorship. The Featured and Activity sections will appear above on profile pages to better display content, and creators using LinkedIn Live will see their live broadcasts shown in their profile background when they begin a stream, helping to increase visibility.

LinkedIn said that over the past year, it has seen a 21% jump in members listing skills and responsibilities instead of qualifications, and 67% of hirers and recruiters have made skills and competencies the focus of job descriptions posted to the professional networks.

Source: Adweek

Read More: The government of Pakistan’s developed social media platform is a really bad idea.