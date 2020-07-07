Malik Riaz announces 25 PhD scholarships to be given each year

Pakistani Real Estate Tycoon and the chairman for one of the country’s leading housing schemes, Malik Riaz Hussain has revealed that he will be awarding scholarships to 25 prospective PhD students in the country.

The scholarships are to be given under the Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust, inaugurated in the memory of Mr Riaz’s mother. The trust is known for carrying out various philanthropic activities; the Bahria International Hospital, Rawalpindi is a project of this trust.

The scholarship will be awarded to aspiring students from five leading universities in Pakistan: NED in Karachi, UET and Punjab University in Lahore, Peshawar University in Peshawar, and Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad.

Selected students will be given the opportunity to study on a scholarship in one of the top 200 universities in the world, from countries like the United States, Australia, China, Japan, and many countries from across Europe.

The Chairman of the Bahria Town Housing schemes all over Pakistan, Malik Riaz also mentioned, in his announcement that these scholarship holders will be bound to work for the government of Pakistan for the first five years after their studies end.

The scholarships include the students’ annual tuition fees’ as well as international air travel tickets for trips to and from Pakistan.

