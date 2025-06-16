By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 38 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Matric Result Date Announced

The matric result date for all educational boards in Punjab has officially been set for July 24, 2025, according to reports from a private news outlet. The announcement came following a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) on June 14, where the final decision was made.



Sources indicate that the matric result date had to be pushed back due to delays in the paper marking process, which affected multiple boards across the province. Authorities are now working diligently to complete evaluations and ensure that the results are published on time.

This decision provides clarity for thousands of students awaiting their matric results and allows schools and families to plan ahead accordingly.

BISE Rawalpindi Cancels History of Islam Paper

In a separate development, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has canceled the History of Islam exam for HSSC Part-I after students reported that several questions were not aligned with the prescribed syllabus.



Upon receiving feedback from examiners and students, BISE acted promptly to cancel the paper to protect academic integrity. The rescheduled exam will now take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in the first group at the same examination centers under the original roll numbers.

With the matric result date now finalized and steps being taken to address examination concerns, Punjab’s educational boards are aiming to restore confidence in the academic system.

BISE Rawalpindi, Matric exam, Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC)
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

