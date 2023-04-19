Media Company Plans To Replace Creative Human Jobs With AI

As we know, chatGPT has become very popular since its launch. Every company including Microsoft and Google has created its own bots. This indicates that chatbot has become a necessity these days.

Undeniably, chatGPT can perform many intelligent tasks in less period of time. While there are some jobs no human should be subjected to, no one is willing to see people’s livelihoods vanish.

On the other hand, Chinese media giant Blue Focus disagrees. The $3 billion company has contracted the two leading AI companies in China Alibaba and Baidu.

Moreover, each company has its own unique models Tongyi Qianwen and Ernie respectively. Although we are accustomed to some jobs being automated, the jobs that are at risk in this case are writers, who are typically thought to be immune to machine replacement.

According to the news, “To embrace the new wave of AI-generated content, starting today we have decided to halt all spending on third-party copywriters and designers”.

Hence, it’s a point for copywriters and designers to get worried about. Blue Focus stock prices actually rose by 19% when the news went viral.

Is AI A Threat To Creative Industries?

AI art is considered the most high risk to the creative industries with questions around fair use and artistic merit, not alone.

Earlier, at the beginning of 2023, Google revealed that it had created an AI capable of creating music of any genre from text prompts alone.

Moreover, the written word is at risk too. Some of the most famous sayings in human history were created by copywriters and the best of them are paid well.

In addition, Blue Focus has to work on campaigns that are very visible with clients like BMW and Samsung.

Although, it’s difficult to consider AI like chatbots and Google Bard to be truly creative at this time. Whereas, there is a chance that they might accidentally copy someone else’s work. No one has an idea what they might be able to do in the future.

On the other hand, AI also creates jobs, and so-called “prompt engineers” can have an opportunity to earn so well. Whereas, some websites work on original AI prompts sold in an e-Bay style format.

In addition, artists, designers, and writers may need to learn programming and coding in near future to survive in the field.

Alas, few technologies have caused as much anxiety as generative AI, but any system that can automate a human worker’s job will inevitably cause concerns as it has for decades.

Moreover, according to the research conducted by the bank Goldman Sachs, these systems could replace a quarter of work tasks in the US and Europe, or 300 million jobs. This will cause significant disruption in major economies

