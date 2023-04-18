Sega is Acquiring Angry Birds Developer Rovio Entertainment

The acquisition deal set up between Sega and Rovio Entertainment is reported to be around $775 Million

Japanese video game company ‘Sega’ has announced that it will soon buy Angry Birds developer ‘Rovio Entertainment’ in an acquisition deal worth around $775 million. Planned to be finalized by September 2023, this deal will help Sega by allowing it to utilize the experience that Rovio entertainment has with mobile gaming.

Talking about Sega’s acquisition of Rovio Entertainment, the President and CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings said that “Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega’s long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field. I feel blessed to be able to announce such a transaction with Rovio, a company that owns Angry Birds.”

The acquisition doesn’t just benefit Sega, since it will now help Rovio Entertainment, which has only been focused on mobile gaming, to expand its games towards other devices as well.

This was something thoroughly mentioned in the press release, where Sega mentioned that it would help Rovio Entertainment expand its platform “beyond mobile gaming.”

Founded in Finland during November 2003, Rovio Entertainment collectively has over 5 billion downloads on the play store, a revenue of 272.3 million in 2020 and the title of being one of the biggest mobile gaming companies in the world.

A majority of these 5 billion downloads comes from Angry Birds, one of the most popular mobile games, which is now converted into a series with titles such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast.

