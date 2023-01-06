Meet Aeo: A Robot That Patrols and Disinfect Hospitals

The Aeo can deliver items, perform a UV germicidal disinfection, provide care for the elderly, and even work as security

If you ever enter a hospital in the future and see one really cute looking robot walking around, taking photos, disinfecting floors and moving things, know that it’s the Aeo. A robot created by Aeolus Robotics, that has heart shaped LED eyes and is designed to perform a number of different tasks.

Equipped with two arms, Aeo has the ability to multitask, this means that it can be carrying things from one place to another while also disinfecting surfaces with its other hands. This ability to do multiple things at once makes the robot super efficient and perfect for places with high work volumes such as hospitals and offices.

Apart from its amazing multi-tasking hands, the Aeo can also have amazing vision intelligence. This makes it amazing as both a security guard and night nurse, since it can easily adapt to dark environments.

While patrolling different areas, the Aeo robots can detect patterns such as open windows, misplaced items, and even detect intruders in pitch darkness because of its 360 degree night vision cameras.

When watching over a patient, Aeo can quickly identify if the patient needs any medical assistance or help and notify hospital staff. Inorder to do this, the Aoe uses two-way voice communication.

Alexander Huang, Global CEO of Aeolus Robotics while talking about the Aoe robot said that “Our goal is to create robots that will enhance quality of life and advance the positive impact robots already have on society.”

Currently the Aeo robot is being used in many countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, and Taipei. A number of different industries such as eldercare providers, real estate and property management companies are using it.

Now that the Aeolus Robotics has gained global recognition, it’s only about time that the Aeo goes global and is seen throughout the world.

