Meta Collabs With Blumhouse to Make A VR Horror Game

Blumhouse Productions, renowned for its horror films, has partnered with Meta to launch the “Horrorverse,” an immersive virtual reality experience. The VR-exclusive experience is now available on Meta Horizon.







Iconic Characters and Engaging Mini-Games

The Horrorverse features characters from the famous, renowned franchises under the production house banner. It includes characters such as M3GAN, Babyface from Happy Death Day, and Lady Liberty from The Purge. Players have the opportunity to participate in a variety of mini-games, including the Survival Lockdown. Funny thing about this mode is that the game randomly allocates roles as either victims or villains, enhancing the game experience.

Blumhouse Immersive Environments and Social Interactions

The Horrorverse provides a variety of interactive environments, as it is situated in a foggy forest that leads to the ominous Blumhouse estate. Players have the opportunity to evaluate their abilities at The Purge practice range, engage in the Black Phone Balloon Hunt, or engage in a conflict in Wolf Man’s Greenhouse. Additionally, the experience features a screening area that exhibits exclusive Blumhouse content.

Collaborative Development and Accessibility

The Blumhouse Horrorverse, which was created in partnership with ARVORE and Monks, is accessible through Meta Quest and mobile devices. Partnering with Meta is a big step for Blumhouse. It represents a substantial advancement in their expansion into interactive media, following the establishment of a gaming section in 2023.