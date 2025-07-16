By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 20 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meta Fixes Bug That Exposed Users Ai Prompts

Meta has resolved a security vulnerability that could have exposed private prompts and AI-generated responses submitted by users of its Meta AI chatbot. The bug, now patched, allowed logged-in users to access content generated by others, without their knowledge or consent.

The issue was discovered by Sandeep Hodkasia, founder of security testing company AppSecure. Hodkasia reported the flaw privately to Meta on December 26, 2024. He was awarded a $10,000 bug bounty for his responsible disclosure.

In a statement, Hodkasia explained that he identified the bug while testing how Meta AI allows users to edit and regenerate prompts. When a prompt is edited, Meta’s backend assigns it a unique ID number. Hodkasia found that by monitoring browser traffic during this process, he could manipulate the prompt ID. This allowed him to retrieve responses associated with other users.

The bug stemmed from Meta’s failure to verify whether the user requesting a prompt was authorized to view it. Hodkasia noted that the prompt IDs were “easily guessable,” opening the door for bad actors to automate the process and scrape private data.

Meta deployed a fix on January 24, 2025, and, according to company spokesperson Ryan Daniels, the company “found no evidence of abuse and rewarded the researcher.”

This incident underscores the growing privacy concerns tech companies face as they push aggressively into generative AI. Meta AI launched earlier this year to compete with apps like ChatGPT. It has already faced criticism.

Some users accidentally shared what they believed were private conversations. Such incidents put consumer trust at risk. They highlight the urgent need for strong privacy safeguards. Ethical implementation must keep pace with fast-moving AI development.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govts Petrol Price Hike Proposal May Block Relief For Consumers Yet Again

Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased in Pakistan from July 16

Na

NA Panel Criticizes OGRA for Regulatory Gaps in LPG Sector

Secp

SECP Releases Women EquiSmart Policy 2025–2028

Pakistan

Pakistan, Japan Sign JDS 2025 Grant Agreement for Scholarship Program

Google I O Extended Islamabad 2025 Successfully Training 300 Developers To Unlock Ais Potential

Google I/O Extended Islamabad 2025: Successfully Training 300+ Developers to Unlock AI’s Potential

Pakistan Develops First Indigenous Anti Rabies Vaccine

Pakistan Develops First Indigenous Anti-Rabies Vaccine

Pakistan Launches Ai Passport Printing Cuts Wait Time To Minutes

Pakistan Launches AI Passport Printing, Cuts Wait Time to Minutes

Discord Unleashes Orbs Now Earn Rewards For Watching Ads

Discord Unleashes ‘Orbs’: Now Earn Rewards for Watching Ads

Facebook Cracks Down On Spam Deletes 10 Million Fake Profiles

Facebook Cracks Down on Spam, Deletes 10 Million Fake Profiles

Zarea Launches Dubai Subsidiary To Boost Global B2b Expansion

Zarea Launches Dubai Subsidiary to Boost Global B2B Expansion

Tim Cook's

Tim Cook’s Leadership Questioned by Leading Research Firms

Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network

Fast Cables Joins UAE’s TAQA Vendor Network

Uk Launches Evisas In Pakistan No Passport Needed

UK Launches eVisas in Pakistan, No Passport Needed!