By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meta Names Ai Executive Connor Hayes As New Head Of Threads

Meta has officially named Connor Hayes, the company’s VP of Product for Generative AI, as the new head of its rapidly expanding social platform, Threads, according to Axios. This leadership change signals Meta’s growing commitment to Threads as more than just an Instagram spin-off.

Until now, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, had also overseen Threads. But as the platform scales, Meta has decided that Threads requires dedicated leadership. The appointment of Hayes reflects that shift in strategy.

Launched in 2023, Threads has quickly gained traction and is now nearing X (formerly Twitter) in mobile daily active users (DAUs). According to data from Similarweb, Threads is currently averaging around 115 million mobile DAUs, compared to X’s 132 million. This rapid rise underscores the platform’s relevance in the social media landscape.

Connor Hayes brings significant experience in Generative AI, an area where Meta has been aggressively investing. His appointment may indicate a future direction for Threads that includes AI-powered features or tools to enhance user experience and content generation.

Meta has not yet issued an official comment on the transition.

