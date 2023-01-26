Meta to Allow Donald Trump Back on Facebook and Instagram

The Former US President Donald Trump got banned from the platforms about two years ago after deadly riots on the Capitol Hill

Meta, parent to Facebook and Instagram just announced that the company will go on to reinstate the Facebook and Instagram accounts of former US president ‘Donald Trump’. The accounts were banned around two years ago after a Tweet by Trump went on to cause deadly riots on the Capitol Hill.

Analysts believe that this reinstatement of Trump’s social accounts will positively influence his election campaign as he makes another run for presidency in the 2024 elections.

Trump has an estimated 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram, thus these platforms can be a key to his election marketing strategies.

Announcing the reinstatement, Meta said that it will “put new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Meta’s president, Nick Clegg wrote that “In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.”

While the reinstatement of Trump’s social accounts was heavily appreciated by his supporters, many others opposed it and criticized Meta.

“I worry about Facebook’s capacity to understand the real world harm that Trump poses: Facebook has been too slow to act,” said Attorney Laura Murphy.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University stated that the decision was correct. He said that “the public has an interest in hearing directly from candidates for political office. It’s better if the major social media platforms err on the side of leaving speech up, even if the speech is offensive or false, so that it can be addressed by other users and other institutions.”

Apart from getting his Facebook and Instagram accounts, President Trump just recently got his Twitter account back as well.

