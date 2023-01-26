Afghani Supercar Was Made Out Of Remnants From US War- CEO Entop

The internet was recently shocked by Afghanistan’s First Spercar, Mada 9 and the news went viral in all parts of the world. In a recent interview, CEO of ENTOP Auto Design Company Muhammad Reza Ahmadi said that the Mada 9 sportscar has been made from the remnants of war. He added that the design of this car is a composition of various scrap materials left behind after the Exodus of US and NATO Forces.

“After the withdrawal of the foreign forces, there was no need for their scraps. The iron and the foam, which have been used in the making of this design were all from the scraps. So I can say that by using the scraps and the remnants of war, we created this design.”

The Mada 9 supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan. The prototype has been developed with the hilly terrains of Afghanistan in mind and will be rigorously tested before eventually being put into production.

Muhammad Raza Ahmadi, CEO of ENTOP, said that the team had been developing the prototype’s body and engine for five years.

Taliban Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani also came to the scene and praised Afghanistan’s first indigenous “supercar” as proof that the militant group will promote “religious and modern sciences.” The brainchild of a Kabul-based engineering firm, the Mada-9 hides a run-of-the-mill motor under its exotic curves.

Recently unveiled at Kabul’s Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI), the Mada-9 is “firm and lightweight” and will help Afghanistan shake off its reputation for “wars and conflicts and misery,” ATVI chief Ghulam Haidar Shuhamat told ToloNews on Tuesday.

Speaking at the workshop of its designer in the institute, Haqqani said that the project proves that the Taliban will bring “religious and modern sciences to the people,” India’s First Post reported on Wednesday. Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s official spokesman, declared on Twitter that the car would raise Afghanistan’s prestige.

Despite glowing praise from the militants, the car was in development for several years before the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal in 2021. Designer Mohammad Riza Ahmadi said that it took him and a team of 30 engineers five years to go from an idea to a working prototype.

The version displayed at ATVI has a tubular frame and pushrod suspension, a setup that debuted on Formula 1 cars in the 1960s. Like the Italian supercars it apes in the design department, the Mada-9’s engine sits behind the driver.

The engine itself is a four-cylinder Toyota unit. Based on a video posted to social media by Ahmadi last month, it appears to be a 1.8 liter 1ZZ engine, which powered more than a dozen of the Japanese company’s economy vehicles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

However, while the 1ZZ only put out a maximum of 130 horsepower when fitted to a Corolla of the time, British carmaker Lotus fitted an upgraded version with a supercharger and installed it in its lightweight Elise, where it made 218hp and propelled the two-seater sports car to 100 km/h in just over four seconds.

