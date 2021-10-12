News, Technology

Microsoft faces the largest DDoS attack in recent history

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 31 sec read>

In recent news, Microsoft has successfully avoided the largest Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack where the company’s cloud computing platform Azure had mitigated a total of 2.4 terabytes per second of the DDoS attack.

According to the company’s Senior Program Manager at Azure Networking, Amir Dahan, the attack was carried out using a botnet of approximately 70,000 bots which were traced from the Asia-Pacific region which included countries such as Malaysia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, etc.

The DDoS attack came in three short waves in over ten minutes where the first wave came at 2.4 Tbps, the second wave at 0.55 Tbps, and the third one at 1.7 Tbps.

However, the attack was minimized without having a critical effect on the respective services of Azure. Before Azure, it was Amazon’s AWS platform that had faced the largest DDoS attack which suffered an attack of around 2.3 Tbps.

DDoS attack Microsoft Microsoft Azure
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

PM’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment visits Careem headquarters to discuss potential of technology

in News
Oct 12, 2021  ·  

Beaconhouse International College partners with Innovators Garage to empower students in entrepreneurship

in News
Oct 12, 2021  ·  

Ericsson adds a 12 kg radio to Massive MIMO portfolio for easier 5G mid-band deployment

in News, Technology
Oct 12, 2021  ·  
Up Next: PM’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment visits Careem headquarters to discuss potential of technology