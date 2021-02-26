Microsoft is finally getting rid of Windows 10’s most useless features

For many years Windows users have complained about the unnecessary applications present in the 3D Objects folder, finally, Microsoft has heard those complaints will be getting rid of the useless applications and features.

Though it does seem that 3D applications are the new thing, it’s a common fact that hardly anyone uses them on Windows 10 or even needs to. Initially, when Windows 10 launched, it was littered will all sorts of 3D applications and features such as Paint 3D, etc., and were hard to get rid of. Users even highlighted the fact that these applications were everywhere on Windows 10 from the File Explorer to the Quick Access bar.

Read More: Microsoft announces new versions of Office in 2021, for Windows and later macOS

Microsoft soon realized that 3D applications became an unnecessary addition hence the company quietly removed all of those applications from Windows 10 but the Objects 3D folder still remains present. This folder will be basically hidden in the latest Windows 10 21H2 update which is said to arrive by the end of the year. Though users can still access the folder via File Explorer.

Moreover, the latest 21H2 update will be adding some new designs on some of its major apps and features including the Start Menu, Taskbar, File Explorer and more. Some new changes to the user experience are expected as well.