Microsoft Is Now Ready For ‘Family And Friends’

So far Microsoft Teams has been the platform competing with Slack for the workplace and communications however Teams is now becoming more optimized for friends and family.

This optimization includes core features such as a ‘Together Mode’ that puts you and the callers into a virtual shared environment. According to Microsoft, this helps reduces video call fatigue “because your brain doesn’t have to work as hard when compared to a standard video call.”

In addition to this, there is another personal feature that is reacting using live emojis and GIFs during video calls. The company added that users do not need to worry about any multiple links or the device you are using as one link will work on all platforms. Although this feature is pretty normal it is still helpful.

Moreover, you can start a chat with a specific group and then build out a list of things to do and other users can take the message and turn it into a to-do item. The platform even features a ‘dashboard view’ that lets users check everything that has been shared with others.

Though Teams does seem like a business platform it seems that slowly the platform is transitioning into an all-in-one communication platform.