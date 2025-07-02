Microsoft to Lay Off 9,000 Employees, Impacting Less Than 4% of Workforce
According to a CNBC story, Microsoft plans to lay off 9,000 workers, which will affect fewer than 4% of its global workforce.
In its most recent report, Microsoft said that its net income increased by 18% year over year to $25.8 billion, exceeding expectations in its quarterly earnings.
Yet, the business has kept cutting employees. This is only one of several rounds of layoffs that have already taken place this year.
According to Microsoft, these reductions are an effort to reduce the number of management tiers, following the example set by rivals such as Amazon and Meta.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Apple Safari Browser Update: Tech Preview 222 Released With Fixes
A new version of Apple’s experimental Safari Technology Preview browser has been released. The browser, which was first released in 2016, allows users to test.
Google Faces €525M Fine Over Gmail Ad Privacy in France
Google is under threat of receiving a €525 million (£443 million) fine from France’s data protection authority, the Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés.
Google Doubles Energy Use, Pushes for Carbon-Free Future
Google’s latest sustainability report reveals a staggering increase in electricity consumption. In 2024, the tech giant’s data centers consumed 30.8 million megawatt-hours of electricity, more.
Bidding for Karachi IT Park Re-Advertised After Delays
In a key development for Pakistan’s tech landscape, the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology was informed that the bidding process for the Karachi IT.
Apple explores using OpenAI & Anthropic AI to power next-gen Siri
Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of integrating AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic to power the next version of its voice assistant, Siri. This.