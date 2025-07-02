By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 32 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft

According to a CNBC story, Microsoft plans to lay off 9,000 workers, which will affect fewer than 4% of its global workforce.

In its most recent report, Microsoft said that its net income increased by 18% year over year to $25.8 billion, exceeding expectations in its quarterly earnings.

Yet, the business has kept cutting employees. This is only one of several rounds of layoffs that have already taken place this year.

According to Microsoft, these reductions are an effort to reduce the number of management tiers, following the example set by rivals such as Amazon and Meta.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

