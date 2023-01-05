Microsoft to Stop Supporting Windows 7 and 8 Next Week

For no disturbance in usage Microsoft has advised users to change onto new Windows until 10th January

On 10th January, Microsoft will stop technical support and security on its Windows 7 and 8.1. These actions will be taken quite quickly in the upcoming week, hand in hand the company will be launching Microsoft Edge 109. Reportedly it will be the final version of supporting the outgoing operating systems.

Similarly like Microsoft, Google Chrome also made an announcement stating that its ceasing support to Windows 7 and 8.1 on February 7th.

However, Google announced it in October. Not supporting Windows 7 and 8.1 won’t stop them from working on available devices, but instead the security updates and new features won’t be notified.

Webview2, which allows developers to embed Web content on their apps, will be cutting off its continuity on 10th of January.

Users who still have hands on Windows 7 are given a really short term notice, as per 2021 records approximately 100 million people use gadgets having Windows 7.

Back when Windows 11 was launched, Microsoft gave its users another threat of discontinuity of Windows 7 and 8.

Considering the Lansweeper survey about 27 million Windows computers was conducted previously in October, and as per results most PCs were running XP, 7 and 8, instead of Windows 11.

Computers that have Windows 7 and 8 inside them will work just as fine but can be vulnerable to viruses. Not being able to update can cause severe security problems down the line.

Back in 2020, Microsoft issued a notice in regards to the closure of Windows 7. A safe side is still available for users who bought additional 3 years of extended security purchases, as they are still eligible for updates.

Devices equipped with Windows 7 and 8.1 will be provided free download on Windows 10 and 11. For no disturbance in usage Microsoft has advised users to change onto new windows until 10th January.

