Since its launch in October 2021, Windows 11 has faced performance complaints across various hardware types. Many users reported lag, especially when gaming on hybrid CPUs, or compared to Windows 10’s responsiveness. Microsoft has released multiple updates to address these issues, but feedback suggests problems remain.

Now, the company is taking a new step. A recent Windows 11 test build includes a tool to collect performance logs from affected users. Microsoft encourages Windows Insiders to report slow or sluggish performance directly through the Feedback Hub. The tool will then automatically gather logs to help diagnose and fix issues faster.

This move reflects Microsoft’s ongoing focus on improving Windows 11 performance. The performance logging feature is expected to contribute to the 25H2 update due later this year.

In 2023, Microsoft made several improvements in this area. They sped up the taskbar, notification center, and quick settings. The startup app’s impact on boot time was also reduced significantly. Even the 24H2 update boosted performance on older PCs.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is also targeting driver performance. For the 25H2 update, developers must meet stricter requirements for driver certification. These include static analysis to catch code issues before drivers are deployed. Together, these steps may help make Windows 11 feel smoother, more reliable, and competitive with Windows 10.

