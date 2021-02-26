Gaming, News

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service goes down for more than five hours globally

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 47 sec read>

Recently, Microsoft’s famous online gaming service Xbox Live goes down for more than five hours. This outage in the service prevented users from signing into the service and using any of the respective online features.

According to numerous Xbox users, the problem started at nearly 1:15 AM GMT +5 and continued on till 7:49 AM GMT +5. Players from across the globe faced fatal errors during the signup process and were unable to access services like Party Chat. This inevitably affected the rest of the online features such as game streaming, game purchase, downloadable contents, and more.

Microsoft mentioned that this particular ‘major outage’ took longer than they anticipated (in an image shown below). The rest of the gaming community raised numerous concerns as many could not access their online multiplayer games or even stream via xCloud.

Image source: The Verge

This isn’t the first time Microsoft faced issues in regards to their gaming division as numerous users had registered complaints regarding the Xbox Series X and Series S in November last year. However, the company’s online gaming services have had a huge addition of new users during the pandemic situation. Throughout this addition, the company had to oversee numerous bugs and upcoming patches.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

