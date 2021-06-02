News, Technology

MIS department to be established by the KPT: Ali Zaidi

The federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that after Port Qasim Authority (PQA), a new Management Information System (MIS) would be established at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The ministry was determined to ensure transparency in all its organizations using technology. He also said that all the organizations under Maritime Affairs would be digitalized in a series of tweets.

The minister said new staff for the department would be inducted strictly on merit, adding that all those eligible must apply.

Previously, he had highlighted that the government’s new shipping policy will help promote the country’s blue economy, while addressing the national assembly.

It needs to be noted that Management information systems have a history of not producing the desired results due to the prevailing inefficiencies and incompetencies. Previously, the revolutionary Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) was shut down in several districts of Punjab as a result of poor management and incompetence.

