Mistral Ai Adds Voice Projects And Image Editing To Le Chat

Mistral AI has rolled out a major upgrade to its chatbot, Le Chat, introducing a suite of powerful new features designed to make conversations more natural, research more efficient, and productivity more seamless.

From real-time voice interaction to advanced reasoning tools, Le Chat is now stepping into the role of a full-fledged AI assistant.

A Chatbot That Thinks Deeper

At the heart of the update is a shift in philosophy: Mistral AI wants chatbots to do more than just respond; they want them to enhance thinking.

As the company explains, chatbots are at their best when they “let you go deeper in your thinking, keep your conversation flowing, and maintain contextual continuity.”

The new ‘Deep Research’ mode is a prime example of this. Designed to function like a personal research assistant, it takes a user’s complex query, breaks it down, locates trustworthy sources, and then delivers a structured, reference-backed report.

This tool can help users dig into market analysis, academic topics, or even policy trends, with clarity and ease.

Introducing ‘Vocal’ Mode

Prefer speaking to typing? Mistral has you covered.

Le Chat now comes with Vocal mode, powered by its proprietary voice model, Voxtral. The upgrade enables real-time, low-latency voice conversations, removing awkward pauses and enabling natural flow.

According to Mistral, this feature is ideal for situations like brainstorming on the go, getting hands-free answers, or even recording meeting notes.

‘Think’ Mode: Advanced Reasoning in Multiple Languages

For particularly challenging topics, Le Chat now taps into ‘Think’ mode, powered by Mistral’s reasoning model Magistral.

Its key strength? Multilingual understanding and fluency. Whether you’re drafting in Spanish, exploring legal frameworks in Japanese, or simply switching between languages mid-sentence, Le Chat keeps up with ease.

Stay Organised with ‘Projects’

Managing a long-term project or juggling multiple conversations? The new ‘Projects’ feature lets users group related chats, files, and settings into dedicated folders.

Each project remembers the conversation context and uploaded documents, ideal for everything from moving house to collaborative work planning.

Edit Images with a Command

In partnership with Black Forest Labs, Le Chat now supports image editing via simple text commands. Want to “remove the object” or “place me in another city”? Just say it, and Le Chat will do the rest.

Available Now

All these features, such as Vocal mode, Deep Research, Think, Projects, and image editing, are now available via Le Chat’s web interface and mobile app.

Mistral AI is pushing hard to make virtual assistants feel more like smart collaborators than just responsive tools. With this update, they’ve taken a strong step in that direction.