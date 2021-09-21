Mobile phone imports decline by 6.6 percent

In recent news, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth declined by 6.66 percent which is a decrease to $285.947 million from the previous $306.363 million last year in accordance to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The imports of mobile phones into Pakistan have increased by 39.81 percent during August 2021 and remained up to $166.710 million in comparison to the $119.237 million on a monthly basis according to the PBS data.

However, on a yearly basis, mobile phones witnessed an increase of 5.27 percent when compared to the $158.364 in August 2020. In regards to the overall telecom imports into the country on a monthly basis, the numbers have increased by 31.59 percent during August 2021 and remained $208.57 million when compared to the July 2021 imports which were estimated up to $158.493 million.

Moreover, other apparatus imports stated a 6.60 percent growth on a month-on-month basis which remained up to $41.87 million in August 2021 compared to $39.256 million in July 2021 with a registered 19.44 percent growth compared to the August 2020 estimate of $35.036 million in August 2020.