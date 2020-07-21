MoIT is going to provide better digital facility in the AJK and GB

Syed Amin Ul Haq the Minister of Information and Technology said on Monday that his ministry is making all possible efforts for providing the digital facilities in the region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Syed Amin stated his views while attending a meeting with the Minister of Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan. The Secretary of Information and Technology Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Ali Ameen also highlighted the difficulties that the natives face when it comes to the internet and cellular connection. A lot of projects have been in their final phase regarding the provision of the digital facility in the region. Once the initiatives start rolling out, many of the problems of the citizens will be resolved according to Ali Ameen.

The minister told the meeting that over 90 Signaling Towers in Gilgit Baltistan have been transformed to 4G from the 2G technology. Besides that, over 60 new Radio Towers have been installed in the region of Karakorum Highway so that the internet connectivity issues that the students were facing earlier could be resolved as soon as possible.

Amin also said that in a few days to come to the IT park along with the community centers will be inaugurated in Gilgit Baltistan. The new initiative is going to be proved fruitful as it will connect the masses to the digital world.

