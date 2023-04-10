Most Exciting Apple Products To Look Forward to This Year

Apple has already released several new products this year, including a new yellow version of the iPhone 14, an updated HomePod, a Mac Mini with the M2 and M2 Pro chips, and MacBook Pro computers with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, 2023 could mark several firsts for Apple’s product lineup. We may see the company’s first AR/VR headset, the first iPhone with USB-C, and the first 15-inch MacBook Air, for example. As for other products like AirPods, the Apple TV, and the iPad, Bloomberg reports we likely won’t see major changes to those product lines this year.

Apple Reality Pro AR/VR Headset

According to reports, the Apple VR/AR mixed reality headset is designed to be a precursor to Apple Glass. The AR lenses are supposed to offer an “optical see-through AR experience,” according to Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Apple Glasses may not arrive long, with Apple reportedly delaying the project due to technical challenges.

According to a later report from Gurman, the headset will come with the new M2 chip and 16GB of RAM. It may not be the most powerful chip in the Apple Silicon range, but it does offer a good balance of power and energy efficiency.

Speaking of specs, a newer report from Kuo has the headset tipped to get multiple processors, suggesting Apple won’t be scrimping on power.

Apple is expected to announce its AR/VR headset, Reality Pro, at WWDC in June. This will be a premium standalone headset that is likely to feature two 4K OLED eyepieces (one per eye) and is likely to be powered by custom Apple Silicon. As per leaks, Reality Pro will be announced in June 2023, and the device is likely to go on sale at a later date. In terms of pricing, the Apple Reality Pro is said to cost around $3,000.

27-Inch external display

Rumors point toward Apple launching another external display, possibly to complement the upcoming Mac Pro. While there is no information about the exact specifications of this monitor, it is likely to make use of mini-LED technology and is expected to offer 5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Apple is likely to announce the new 27-inch external monitor at WWDC 2023 along with the aforementioned products.

Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), previously said the display will support ProMotion, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Given the rumored 27-inch size, it’s possible the display will be a next-generation version of the Studio Display, but it could also be a new model positioned between the Studio Display and the higher-end Pro Display XDR. The current Studio Display features a 5K resolution without ProMotion and is priced starting at $1,599.

15-Inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air may be known for being compact but it looks like Cupertino now has plans to add another model to the lineup that might not be that compact. The rumored model could come with a 15-inch display. In terms of design and form factor, the new MacBook Air is likely to be similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air and is expected to be powered by the M3 processor, which is also expected to go live at WWDC 2023.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple is working on a 15-inch notebook for launch in 2023. He didn’t mention whether this Mac would be a ‌MacBook Air‌, but given other rumors, it seems likely.

Kuo believes the 15-inch MacBook will be available with M2 and ‌M2‌ Pro chip options. The ‌M2‌ chip, used in the ‌2022 MacBook Air‌, features an 8-core GPU and up to a 10-core GPU, while the ‌M2‌ Pro has up to 12 cores and up to 19 GPU cores.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 isn’t expected to be a major upgrade over the last year’s models, which featured the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra with a larger screen, rugged titanium design, and an Action button.

According to a tweet from Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 9 upgrades will be “anything but major,” with the new model “poised for a more modest year.” He adds that Apple is planning a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, complete with a larger, custom-built display.

iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is most likely to showcase its next-generation Apple iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 at its September launch event, and these are the first set of iPhones to incorporate a USB Type-C port. Besides, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro are also said to feature titanium mid-frame and solid-state volume buttons, and it is also said to have the thinnest bezels across the display with the highest screen-to-body ratio on an iPhone.

There are some changes that no one can confirm are internal changes, such as the allegedly ballistic new A17 chip and upgraded LiDAR. Rumors of a $200 price increase will also have to wait until Tim Cook announces pricing onstage in September. So yes, there are still plenty of surprises to come.

Due to the use of more premium materials like titanium, the bill of materials (BoM) is likely to go up, which could result in a price hike for the base model of the iPhone 15 Pro. Hence, when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro could cost a bit more.

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip

Apple is also expected to announce a new Mac Pro tailored towards professional users. The Mac Pro, powered by the M2 Ultra, is likely to be the most powerful Mac and is said to be based on a custom Apple Silicon processor – M2 Ultra, with up to 24 CPU cores, and 76 GPU cores, and it is said to support up to 192GB of shared memory. On top of that, this is also said to be the first Apple Silicon processor with support for storage expansion.

